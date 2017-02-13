Tuesday- Live from Glynn’s Centra Carnmore

On Tuesday from 12-5pm when we broadcast live from Glynn’s Centra Carnmore for their 25thanniversary celebrations. Join our outside broadcast crew, Valerie Hughes, Jon Richards and Donal Mahon on Tuesday afternoon.

We will have loads of giveaways and prizes on the day including hampers, red roses and a romantic dinner for 2 including wine and delicious chocolates in the Huntsman on Valentines night. All teas, coffees and ice cream cones are 25 cent on the day.

Glynn’s Centra, Carnmore provide groceries, hot food, fuels, ATM, a filling station much more and have 28 fulltime and part time staff some of whom have worked in Glynns since it opened.

