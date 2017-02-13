15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Tuesday- Live from Glynn’s Centra Carnmore

By Sinead Kennedy
February 13, 2017

Time posted: 10:30 am

On Tuesday from 12-5pm when we broadcast live from Glynn’s Centra Carnmore for their 25thanniversary celebrations.  Join our outside broadcast crew, Valerie Hughes, Jon Richards and Donal Mahon on Tuesday afternoon.

We will have loads of giveaways and prizes on the day including hampers, red roses and a romantic dinner for 2 including wine and delicious chocolates in the Huntsman on Valentines night.  All teas, coffees and ice cream cones are 25 cent on the day.

Glynn’s Centra, Carnmore provide groceries, hot food, fuels, ATM, a filling station much more and have 28 fulltime and part time staff some of whom have worked in Glynns since it opened.

Join the Galway Bay FM team this Tuesday for a day of fun and giveaways when we broadcast from Glynn’s Centra Carnmore for their 25th Anniversary celebrations.

