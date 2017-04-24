15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Over the Line

Over the Line

Galway Clinic Fashion Show

Tuesday – Live from the Galway Clinic

By Sinead Kennedy
April 24, 2017

Time posted: 6:43 pm

Tomorrow we broadcast live from the Galway Clinic all for the launch of their fashion show in aid of Cancer Care West on Thursday the 1st of June in
the Clayton Hotel Galway. Join our crew of Valerie Hughes, Jon Richards, and Donal Mahon from 12-5pm at the Galway Clinic.

This is not just your typical fashion show as the models on the night will include Consultants, Nurses, Physiotherapist, Radiographers, Admin Staff,
Engineer, IT Staff and members of their Executive team. They will strut their stuff on the catwalk to music by DJ Slopey.

Prizes for Best Dressed on the night .Tickets cost €25 and are available from the Galway Clinic, Cancer Care West or online through Eventbrite.

The Galway Clinic opened its doors in June 2004. One of the main aims of the Galway Clinic was to introduce Cancer Care services to the west of Ireland.

For more details about Galway Clinic click HERE 

print
Outside Broadcasts
County Development Plan to be changed to include proposed city bypass

LATEST PODCASTS

Punchestown
April 24, 2017
Epic Trainers Title Battle at Punchestown 2017
feilelogo
April 24, 2017
Success for Kinvara, St Gabriels and Corofin in Football Feile Finals
keith-finnegan-photo
April 24, 2017
Podcast of The Keith Finnegan Show – Monday April 24th 2017
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?