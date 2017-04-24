Tuesday – Live from the Galway Clinic

Tomorrow we broadcast live from the Galway Clinic all for the launch of their fashion show in aid of Cancer Care West on Thursday the 1st of June in

the Clayton Hotel Galway. Join our crew of Valerie Hughes, Jon Richards, and Donal Mahon from 12-5pm at the Galway Clinic.

This is not just your typical fashion show as the models on the night will include Consultants, Nurses, Physiotherapist, Radiographers, Admin Staff,

Engineer, IT Staff and members of their Executive team. They will strut their stuff on the catwalk to music by DJ Slopey.

Prizes for Best Dressed on the night .Tickets cost €25 and are available from the Galway Clinic, Cancer Care West or online through Eventbrite.

The Galway Clinic opened its doors in June 2004. One of the main aims of the Galway Clinic was to introduce Cancer Care services to the west of Ireland.

