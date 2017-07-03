Tuesday – Live from Four Star Pizza Mervue

Tomorrow Tuesday 4th we are live from four Star Pizza Galway, Mervue to celebrate “4 Star Independence Day”. Join Valerie Hughes, Jon Richards and Donal Mahon as they learn the tricks behind the pizza trade.

Because there’s no pizza like a Four Star Pizza, to bring you a truly authentic pizza experience their dough is still freshly made every day and they ensure only the best ingredients are used. They’ve been round the block a few times, so they know what they’re doing. You can taste it.

The franchise is owned by local boys Jonathan and Derek Corbett who are heavily involved in the Galway community.

Four Star Pizza are proud to be sponsoring Galway Bay FM’s coverage of Galway United again this year with the first home game on this coming Friday night at Eamon Deacy Park.

Four star pizza Mervue & Forster street open from 12pm and deliver late until 4am every Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday night. Four Star pizza Mervue & Forster street only source the finest ingredients and their dough is freshly made every day in-store.

For more details on Four Star Pizza click HERE