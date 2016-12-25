Tuesday – Live from the EZ Living Furniture Biggest Sale Ever

On Tuesday we broadcast live from EZ Living Furniture for the start of their Biggest Sale ever. Join the Galway Bay Fm outside broadcast crew from 12 to 5 pm for an afternoon of great music, and great bargains across the store.

Everything is reduced in the EZ Living Furniture Sale at Terryland Retail Park, Galway including Sofa’s, dining and bedroom furniture and mattresses. There is 30% off almost everything in their Home Accessories department.

Don’t miss out!

You can find out more and shop on line – just click HERE