15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

NEWS BREAK

NEWS BREAK

Tuesday – Live from Coppingers of Moylough Black Friday Sale

By Sinead Kennedy
November 17, 2017

Time posted: 1:43 pm

On Tuesday we are off to visit Coppinger’s Furniture Moylough.  Join Valerie Hughes, Jon Richards and Donal Mahon from 12 to 5pm
It’s Black Friday Sale time at Coppinger’s  and they are offering up to 50% off all departments.  Yes 50%!!
Here are just some of the amazing bargain in store this week:
A corner sofa 50% off now only €500
Primo leather three piece suite was €2000 now only €1000
Electric leather three peice suite was €2500 now only €1500
Two seat sofas were €595 now €300
Free underlay with all carpet and timber flooring
Buy a new bed get a free mattress  and pillow protectors and and free removal of  your old bed
This week at Coppinger’s of Moylough you’ll find loads of gift ideas for Christmas right across the store,
print
Outside Broadcasts
Relief for Carna residents as local post office to re-open at new location
November 14, 2017
Saturday – Live from McGreal Mace, Ballybritt.
November 13, 2017
Thursday – Live from Oranmore Pharmacy

LATEST PODCASTS

November 17, 2017
Maigh Cuilinn On Verge Of All-Ireland Intermediate Club Final
November 17, 2017
Podcast of The Keith Finnegan Show – Friday November 17th 2017
November 17, 2017
Tuam/Cortoon Aim For All-Ireland Junior Club Final Place
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?