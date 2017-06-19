Tuesday – Live from Centra Newcastle

Tomorrow Tuesday 20th we are live from G&L Stores Centra Newcastle for the pre-promotion of the relaunch of their store which takes place this Saturday June 24th. Join our crew of Valerie Hughes, Jon Richards and Donal Mahon from 12-5pm as they check out the new look and feel to the store.

On Saturday between 12.30pm and 2.30pm county hurler Jason Flynn will be instore. Bring along your kids to meet Jason who will be giving out free sliotars to the kids which will be signed by him. Bring your hurleys and he will be delighted to autograph them for you. Also on the day the famous McCarthy Cup will also be there providing an excellent opportunity to have your picture taken with Jason Flynn and the McCarthy Cup.

Over the next few weeks there will also be fantastic money saving offers instore on wines, meats and fruit & veg, from Thursday 22nd to Sunday 25th.

Call in on Saturday and taste Mex Co – Green Kitchen – Gourmet Sausage – Frank and Honest – Bakery treats. Mex Co Man will be there on Saturday dressed up and you can taste what he has to offer.

There will be treats for the kids, spot prizes of hampers and vouchers and lots of fun this Saturday at Centra Newcastle.

