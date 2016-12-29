15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Wagon Wheel

Túath housing body delivers 51 homes to low income families in city

By GBFM News
December 29, 2016

Time posted: 9:16 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – One of the country’s largest housing associations has delivered 51 homes for low-income families in Galway city this year.

Túath housing association delivered homes across 21 local authorities, ranging from second-hand homes for the elderly in Cavan to high-end city centre apartments in the Dublin Docklands, which were purchased from receivers.

€72m was spent nationwide in 2016 acquiring the homes through a mix of State funding and loans drawn from the Housing Finance Agency and European Investment Bank.

The association currently provides more than 2,800 social homes in 24 local authority areas at an average rent of €55 per week.

According to the Irish Independent, the highest number of units were provided in Dublin city with 207.

This is followed by Fingal with 81, Cork with 72 and Galway city where 51 homes were provided.

