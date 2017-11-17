Tuam/Cortoon Aim For All-Ireland Junior Club Final Place

Tuam/Cortoon face Aghada from Cork in the Ladies All-Ireland Junior Club Semi-Final on Sunday next in Tuam Stadium (Throw In – 2pm)

No Galway team has contested an All-Ireland junior final since Caltra Cuans in 2010 – but Tuam/Cortoon are hoping to change that.

For the past two years, Cork clubs have finished as runners-up but Aghada are hoping to buck that trend.

Vastly-experienced Emma Farmer captains Aghada from centre forward, with All-Star nominee Roisín Phelan holding down the centre back position, while Tuam/Cortoon midfielder Emer Flaherty is well-known for her Galway exploits.

The Tuam/Cortoon Manager is Mike Hogan, He Spoke to John Mulligan