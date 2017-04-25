15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Home Run

The Home Run

tuam-news

Tuam Wastewater Treatment Plant to be upgraded

By GBFM News
April 25, 2017

Time posted: 4:01 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Irish Water has been given approval to upgrade Tuam’s Wasterwater Treatment Plant.

The county council has granted planning permission for the upgrade of the plant at Killaloonty.

The work will involve the construction of a sludge import reception tank, sludge thickening and balancing tanks and a new exit from the treatment plant site.

Planners have imposed 5 conditions on the upgrade.

Site visibility from the new exit must be maintained and mitigation measures must be undertaken to ensure there is no adverse impact on nearby nature sites.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
NUIG hosts major conference on climate change threats to global food supply
CCAFS1
April 25, 2017
NUIG hosts major conference on climate change threats to global food supply
school-books-desk-news2
April 25, 2017
Principal of Colaiste an Chreagain says support for school must translate into student numbers
gbfm-news-spiddal
April 25, 2017
Spiddal revealed as location with beach superbug

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
connacht-rugby-media-release
April 25, 2017
Eoin McKeon and Darragh Leader Sign Contract Extensions With Connacht Rugby
IRUPA With Pat Lam, Galway 22/3/2017 Pat Lam Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/James Crombie
April 25, 2017
PAT LAM ANNOUNCES HIS SUPPORT FOR TACKLE YOUR FEELINGS
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK