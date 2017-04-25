Tuam Wastewater Treatment Plant to be upgraded

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Irish Water has been given approval to upgrade Tuam’s Wasterwater Treatment Plant.

The county council has granted planning permission for the upgrade of the plant at Killaloonty.

The work will involve the construction of a sludge import reception tank, sludge thickening and balancing tanks and a new exit from the treatment plant site.

Planners have imposed 5 conditions on the upgrade.

Site visibility from the new exit must be maintained and mitigation measures must be undertaken to ensure there is no adverse impact on nearby nature sites.