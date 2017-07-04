Tuam town hotel set for expansion

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The expansion of a hotel in Tuam town has been approved by the county council.

Philip Devane has been granted planning permission for convert an existing unused 3 storey building at the Square to use as an extension to the Corralea Court Hotel.

The expansion will involve a new reception area, lobby and toilets on the ground floor and an additional bedroom on the first and second floors.

The works can go ahead subject to 7 planning conditions including a condition that the developer must take all necessary measures to prevent the disruption of the free flow of traffic or pedestrians during the works.

