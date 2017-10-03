Tuam Stadium to host County SFC final

Tuam Stadium has been confirmed as the venue for the county senior football final between Corofin and Mountbellew Moylough on Sunday week. The big game throws in at 4pm with Muiris McGearailt as referee. The Minor A final beforehand at 2pm between Salthill Knocknacarra and Claregalway will be refereed by Anthony Coyne. This weekend sees both Intermediate semi finals down for decision as Oileain Arainn and Williamstown head back to Pearse Stadium for their replay while Kilkerrin Clonberne and Claregalway meet in Tuam Stadium.

Sunday, Oct 8th:

At Pearse Stadium – IFC semi final replay: Oileáin Árann v Williamstown 2.45pm (Ref. Frank Kinneen)

At Tuam Stadium – IFC semi final: Kilkerrin Clonberne v Claregalway 3.45pm (Ref. Kieran Quinn)

Sunday, Oct 15th:

At Tuam Stadium – Minor A football final: Salthill Knocknacarra v Claregalway 2pm (Ref. Anthony Coyne)

At Tuam Stadium – Country SFC final: Corofin v Mountbellew Moylough 4pm (Ref. Muiris McGearailt, Linesmen Frank Kinneen & Martin Flaherty)