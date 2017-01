Galway Bay Fm newsroom:-The N17 will be reduced to one lane at Kilmore, near Tuam town this Monday.

It’s to facilitate surfacing works in the area.

The restriction will be in place from 9.30 this Monday morning until 4.30 in the afternoon.

Motorists travelling on the N17 in the Kilmore area, on the Galway side of Tuam, are advised to expect delays.