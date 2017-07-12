Tuam Road bus corridor at detailed design stage

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A bus corridor along the N17, Tuam Road is at detailed design stage, according to Galway City Council officials.

At a meeting of the local authority this week (10/7), Director of Services, Tom Connell told councillors that the corridor would effectively run from Claregalway to Wellpark.

Phase One of the Tuam Road bus corridor would encompass the stretch from Claregalway to the junction at Flemings motors in the city.

This phase could be done relatively quickly as Compulsory Purchase Orders would not be needed as far as Castlegar church.

The second phase, to run from Flemings to Wellpark, would involve CPOs and therefore would take longer.

The bus corridor is a joint project between the county and city councils but the city council is leading it.

Chief Executive of the council, Brendan McGrath said there are some concerns about potentially eliminating the right turn up to Parkmore when coming out from the city.

He added that a updated progress report on the project would be brought before councillors at the September local authority meeting.