Galway Bay fm newsroom – Tuam’s new Primary Care Centre will open its doors to the public today. (Fri 8/12)

The centre features a range of modern clinical facilities designed to meet HIQA standards, and will offer services including dental and ophthalmology.

Full service will begin at the facility at Sean Purcell Road on Monday week. (18/12)

The public is being invited to tour the facility this afternoon from 1 to 3pm.