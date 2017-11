Galway Bay fm newsroom – Tuam Primary Care Centre is due to be handed over the HSE in the coming days. (Wk of 6/11)

Building work on the new centre at the site of the Old Grove Hospital in the town is well underway.

The redeveloped campus will include a Mental Health Day Hospital, Early Intervention and Disability Services.

The HSE has confirmed that the site will be formally handed over to the health service next week with staff due to move in by the third week of November.