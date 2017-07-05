Tuam Primary Care Centre due to open in Autumn

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Works on Tuam’s new Primary Care Centre are nearing completion, and the facility is expected to open this Autumn.

This week, healthcare staff and local public representatives were invited into the facility for a tour.

Work is currently underway on stone cladding to the front face of the building.

In addition, plastering and cladding are almost completed and advanced works have commenced on the external of the building.

Internal fit out works are also well underway.

Tuam area councillor Mary Hoade is Chairperson of the HSE regional health forum west – she says the centre will provide a range of vital services.