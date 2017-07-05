15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

FYI Galway

FYI Galway

Tuam Primary Care Centre due to open in Autumn

By GBFM News
July 5, 2017

Time posted: 1:40 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Works on Tuam’s new Primary Care Centre are nearing completion, and the facility is expected to open this Autumn.

This week, healthcare staff and local public representatives were invited into the facility for a tour.

Work is currently underway on stone cladding to the front face of the building.

In addition, plastering and cladding are almost completed and advanced works have commenced on the external of the building.

Internal fit out works are also well underway.

Tuam area councillor Mary Hoade is Chairperson of the HSE regional health forum west – she says the centre will provide a range of vital services.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Connacht Clan AGM This Saturday
Public meeting in Oughterard to discuss wind park community fund
July 5, 2017
Galway to receive new cancer facilities as part of national strategy
July 5, 2017
33 additional special needs assistants for Galway schools
July 5, 2017
Water disruption in east of city

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
July 5, 2017
Milltown’s Deirdre Mongan Named On Irish Team for Para Athletics World Championship
July 5, 2017
Ireland Under 20 Women fly to Israel ahead of this weekend’s FIBA U20 Women’s European Championship Division B
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK