Galway Bay fm newsroom: Pre-school workers from across the Tuam area have met with SIPTU organisers amid concerns over pay and conditions.

The gathering was also attended by Galway East TD Seán Canney.

The delegation’s concerns revolve around recognition that pre-school is not an integral part of the education system and is not receiving the recognition and respect it deserves

Deputy Canney says he intends to raise the issues with Childrens’ Minister Katherine Zappone.