Tuam Junior Minister to hand over shared ministry next month

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway East Independent T.D Seán Canney will hand over his role as Minister of State with Responsibility for the Office of Public Works next month on June 2nd.

As part of an agreement when creating a minority government after the last general election, Minister Canney is sharing his portfolio with Westmeath Deputy Kevin ‘Boxer’ Moran, a fellow member of the Independent Alliance.

Both Deputies Canney and Moran will each hold the position for 12 months before reverting to their original positions again.

For the next 12 months, Seán Canney will be assistant to the Government Chief Whip.

Speaking to Keith Finnegan, Minister Canney says he will continue to push forward OPW projects for Galway: