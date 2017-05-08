15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Wagon Wheel

The Wagon Wheel

sean-canney-400-news

Tuam Junior Minister to hand over shared ministry next month

By GBFM News
May 8, 2017

Time posted: 12:12 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway East Independent T.D Seán Canney will hand over his role as Minister of State with Responsibility for the Office of Public Works next month on June 2nd.

As part of an agreement when creating a minority government after the last general election, Minister Canney is sharing his portfolio with Westmeath Deputy Kevin ‘Boxer’ Moran, a fellow member of the Independent Alliance.

Both Deputies Canney and Moran will each hold the position for 12 months before reverting to their original positions again.

For the next 12 months, Seán Canney will be assistant to the Government Chief Whip.

Speaking to Keith Finnegan, Minister Canney says he will continue to push forward OPW projects for Galway:

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Thursday – Live from St Anthony & College Credit Union
news-inis-oirr-aran-islands
May 8, 2017
Oireachtas committee holds historic meeting on Inis Mor
europe-609118_960_720
May 8, 2017
MEPs visit Galway for Europe Day celebrations
news-bike-greenway-cycling-cycle
May 8, 2017
County council urged to follow Waterford’s lead in developing greenway

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
Print
May 8, 2017
Junior parkrun coming to Galway
CLARA JOYCE
May 8, 2017
Meet UHG’s Special Olympics Swimming Champion
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK