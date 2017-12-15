15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Tuam to host launch of support network for survivors of former Mother and Baby Home

By GBFM News
December 15, 2017

Time posted: 4:15 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A new support group for survivors of the Tuam Mother and Baby Home will be launched in the town tomorrow.

The Tuam Mother and Baby Home Network describes itself as a group of ‘survivors helping survivors’ which aims to support those affected by the former home.

Tomorrow’s event will feature documentary screenings, musical performances and an opportunity for members of the public to meet with survivors of the home.

The network will be launched by local historian Catherine Corless at the Corralea Court Hotel tomorrow afternoon at 3.30.

Chairman Peter Mulryan is a survivor of the home – and he’s also desperately seeking answers on his sister, who fate is unknown:

Secretary Breeda Murphy says the network is not just about the former home in Tuam.

And we’ll be speaking to Peter and Breeda on FYI Galway from 5 this evening.

