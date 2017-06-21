Tuam to host information meeting on €60 million euro enterprise development fund

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A special information session on a €60 million national Enterprise Ireland Development Fund will take place in Tuam next week.

The fund is aimed at accelerating economic recovery across Ireland by supporting the potential of local and regional enterprise.

The €60 million will be made available until 2020 and is set to fund up to 80 percent of the cost of successful projects in the private, community or public sector.

Enterprise Ireland is now seeking funding applications under four streams – which range from 50 thousand to 5 million euro depending on the scale of the project.

The regional information session for the west will take place at the Ard Ri Hotel in Tuam tomorrow week the 29th at 6.30pm.

The deadline for the first funding call is August 18th with approvals expected to be granted before year end.

Barry Egan, Regional Director West at Enterprise Ireland says it’s significant job creation funding for local communities.