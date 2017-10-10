15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Tuam to Dunmore Road closed after fatal crash

By GBFM News
October 10, 2017

Time posted: 8:13 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The N83 Dunmore to Tuam Road remains closed this morning (10/10) following a fatal crash last night.

The two-car crash happened near Carrowmhuineagh, Dunmore around 8.30p.m and two units of Tuam fire brigade and ambulance crew attended the scene.

A 21-year old man, who was the driver of one of the cars was killed in the crash, while his 21 year old male passenger was injured.

The driver of the second car, who was in his early 70s and two passengers – a woman in her 70s and a 2 year old girl – also received minor injuries.

The Tuam to Dunmore Road is closed so gardaí can carry out a Forensic Collision Investigation and local diversions are in place.

Anyone who may have witnessed the two car collision on the Dunmore to Tuam Road last night is asked to contact Tuam garda station on 093 70 840.

