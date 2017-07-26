15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Tuam court sittings to move to new location this Autumn

By GBFM News
July 26, 2017

Time posted: 8:02 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Tuam’s court sittings will be held in a new location from this Autumn.

In a statement to Galway Bay fm news, the courts service says a three year lease has been agreed for a temporary location at Weir Road in the town.

Court sittings are currently being held at the site of the former Old Grove hospital.

In the meantime, the OPW is to enter talks with the County Council to progress the renovation of the town’s old courthouse in a bid to provide permanent accommodation for the service.

