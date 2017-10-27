15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Tuam councillors reject 2018 budget over unacceptable service cuts

By GBFM News
October 27, 2017

Time posted: 8:09 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Tuam area councillors have voted to reject the district’s budget for 2018 amid concerns over what’s being described as an ‘unacceptable haircut’.

Councillor Peter Roche says while funding cuts are not a surprise, the situation has become unworkable and he and his colleagues will not stand behind it.

He says it’s not possible to accept continuous service cuts when Galway is already underfunded compared to other local authorities.

It follows the failure of Ballinasloe councillors to pass their budget this week due to similar concerns over funding.

Municipal budget meetings are taking place this week for the five districts of Tuam, Ballinasloe, Athenry-Oranmore, Connemara and Loughrea.

The rejection of draft budgets is largely symbolic as the local authority can still adopt and implement the proposals without endorsement by elected members.

Fine Gael Councillor Roche says the only solution is increased funding from central Government.

