Tuam based Irish dancing teacher to face disciplinary hearing after High Court injunction struck out

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A dancing teacher from Tuam has denied trying to coerce an Irish dancing judge to mark down certain competitors.

According to today’s Irish Times, former World Champion, Linda Martyn, who has an Irish dancing school in Tuam denied the claims during a High Court hearing about whether she should be subject to a disciplinary process.

It’s claimed that Irish dancing teacher and judge, Linda Martyn, attempted to coerce a judge during the Great Britain Irish Dancing Championships in October last year.

She was previously granted an injunction in the High Court preventing An Coimisiún Le Rincí Gaelacha from starting a disciplinary hearing.

The commission is the regulatory body for Irish dancing.

Ms. Martyn’s barrister Gerard Meehan argued that his client was not told the precise nature of the allegations against her.

However, legal counsel for the commission denied that allegations against Linda Martyn were unclear.

After a brief adjournment, both sides agreed that the hearing should proceed if certain steps were followed, such as allowing Ms. Martyn’s lawyers to speak for her.

In the High Court, Justice Paul Gilligan directed that the Irish dancing teacher be allowed to see all witness statements and documents given to An Coimisiún.

He indicated that the hearing could take place in 6 weeks time and therefore struck out the injunction application and awarded the costs of it to Linda Martyn.