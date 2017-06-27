15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Tuam area councillor takes chair of HSE West Regional Health forum

By GBFM News
June 27, 2017

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Tuam area councillor Mary Hoade of Fianna Fáil has been elected chair of the HSE regional health forum west.

She replaces Clare county councillor Tom McNamara who has served as chairperson for the past 3 years.

The forum AGM took place this afternoon at Merlin Park Hospital where the meeting heard that councillor Hoade is the first female to take up the role of forum chair. She served as chairperson of the old Western Health Board, which was replaced by the Forum.

North Tipperary councillor John Carroll replaces Sligo Councillor Rosaleen O’Grady as vice chair.

The group forum covers hospitals in Galway, Mayo, Donegal, Roscommon and Sligo and Galway is represented by a number of city and county councillors.

