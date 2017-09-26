15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Keith Finnegan Show

The Keith Finnegan Show

Truck Driver required with full licence for both rigid and articulated trucks

By Damian Burke
September 26, 2017

Time posted: 10:36 am

Truck Driver required with full licence for both rigid and articulated trucks.  Experience of loading and unloading
of plant machinery essential.  Candidates must have up to date driver CPC course, safe pass and manual handling.
Contact Loughrea Plant & Tool Hire on 091 842220.

print
jobspot
County Council rejects call for feasibility study on western rail corridor
September 26, 2017
Electrician and Apprentice Electrician required for immediate start
September 22, 2017
Full and part time position in retail available in Tuam and Gort Area
September 21, 2017
Truck Driver with ADR Licence requires for Oil Deliveries in Galway