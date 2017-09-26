Truck Driver required with full licence for both rigid and articulated trucks. Experience of loading and unloading
of plant machinery essential. Candidates must have up to date driver CPC course, safe pass and manual handling.
Contact Loughrea Plant & Tool Hire on 091 842220.
By Damian Burke
September 26, 2017
Time posted: 10:36 am
