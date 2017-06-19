Trolley numbers at UHG triple over past decade

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The number of people waiting for treatment on trolleys at University Hospital Galway has tripled over the past 10 years.

According to figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation, 671 people were waiting on trolleys or along wards at UHG last month, compared to just over 200 in May 2007.

Trolley figures at Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe have also dramatically increased from 8 in May 2017 to 87 in May this year.

Nurses are warning that the overcrowding crisis in hospitals nationwide is getting worse.

INMO General Secretary Liam Doran says it’s not going to improve unless the Government takes action.