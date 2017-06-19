15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Keith Finnegan Show

The Keith Finnegan Show

Trolley numbers at UHG triple over past decade

By GBFM News
June 19, 2017

Time posted: 11:23 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The number of people waiting for treatment on trolleys at University Hospital Galway has tripled over the past 10 years.

According to figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation, 671 people were waiting on trolleys or along wards at UHG last month, compared to just over 200 in May 2007.

Trolley figures at Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe have also dramatically increased from 8 in May 2017 to 87 in May this year.

Nurses are warning that the overcrowding crisis in hospitals nationwide is getting worse.

INMO General Secretary Liam Doran says it’s not going to improve unless the Government takes action.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Galway United remain bottom despite Sligo draw
June 19, 2017
Meeting to be held with Council officials following serious incident in Eyrecourt
June 19, 2017
City technology firm to create 50 new jobs
June 19, 2017
Minister slammed over lack of funding for Galway local access roads

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
June 19, 2017
Galway United remain bottom despite Sligo draw
June 19, 2017
Galway hurlers sweating on Cathal Mannion for Leinster final
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK