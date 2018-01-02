Trolley figures at Ballinasloe hospital jump by 75 per cent

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Trolley figures at Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe have jumped by more than three quarters in the past year.

According to the latest data from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation, more than 15 hundred patients were recorded on trolleys at the hospital in 2017.

That compares to just over 800 the previous year.

At University Hospital Galway, which experiences consistent overcrowding, there was a 13 per cent jump in trolley figures in 2017 compared to the previous year.

The INMO says overcrowding is unlikely to decrease unless drastic action is taken.

Around 99 thousand patients were recorded as waiting for a hospital bed last year in public hospitals across the country last year.

INMO General Secretary, Phil Ní Sheaghdha (PRON: Nee Hay), says members feel the HSE is not really being pro-active.