The Wagon Wheel

Tributes Paid To The Late Jimmy Magee

By Sport GBFM
September 20, 2017

Time posted: 12:30 pm

Tributes have been paid to the late great sports broadcaster Jimmy Magee.
The RTE commentator passed away earlier today at the age of 82.
Magee began his career in May 1956, and provided the voice to countless Olympic Games and World Cups among others.
He was most recently heard on commentary duty at last year’s Rio games.

Jim Carney worked closely with Jimmy during his years with RTE and he spoke to Keith and Ollie about his memories of the great man.

 

Among the many Irish sporting moments Magee was on hand for was John Treacy’s silver medal in the men’s marathon at the 1984 LA Olympics.

 

Jimmy also produced one of the most stunning commentaries to arguably, the most stunning goal ever scored in the World Cup when Diego Maradona Scored that sublime second against England in 1986.

 

Another one of his all-time memorable moments, was the day Michael Carruth won Ireland’s first Olympic gold medal in 36 years.

 

