15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Keith Finnegan Show

The Keith Finnegan Show

S COL Candidate Michael John Kilgannon, at the County Council Count at the Tennis Club.

Tributes as former county councillor and community activist passes away

By GBFM News
January 18, 2017

Time posted: 10:24 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Former county councillor and Woodlawn native Michael John Kilgannon has passed away.

The well-known community activist died yesterday aged in his 70s, after battling a long illness.

He is best known for his tireless work in heading up campaigns to maintain rural services such as local banks and the railway station in Woodlawn, as well as his efforts to secure the future of rural post offices.

He was first elected to Galway County Council in 1974 and was re-elected in 1979 serving until 1985.

The former school-teacher made headlines in 2014 when he went on hunger strike over the closure of Cappataggle post office near Ballinasloe.

He also played a central role in securing water services for the Ballymacward-Castleblakeney area.

Galway East Fine Gael TD Ciaran Cannon is one of many to pay tribute to Michael John’s dedication to his community.

Michael John Kilgannon is survived by his wife Maureen and his six children Breege, Eirene, Micháel, Padraig, Brian and Catherine.

Deputy Cannon says he has left a unique legacy.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Deathnotices Wednesday 18th January, 2017
news-farm-agriculture
January 18, 2017
Ballinasloe meeting to discuss CAP 2020 programme
news-farm-silage-agriculture
January 18, 2017
Galway tillage farmers to protest at Leinster house in call for compensation scheme
Brexit
January 17, 2017
Your FYI Galway summary of Theresa May’s 12 objectives for Britain’s Brexit negotiations

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
Galway Baybes
January 17, 2017
“Galway Baybes” Bid To Challenge Race Around Ireland Record
european-champions-cup-1200x675
January 17, 2017
Champions Cup – Round 6 preview
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK