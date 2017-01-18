Tributes as former county councillor and community activist passes away

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Former county councillor and Woodlawn native Michael John Kilgannon has passed away.

The well-known community activist died yesterday aged in his 70s, after battling a long illness.

He is best known for his tireless work in heading up campaigns to maintain rural services such as local banks and the railway station in Woodlawn, as well as his efforts to secure the future of rural post offices.

He was first elected to Galway County Council in 1974 and was re-elected in 1979 serving until 1985.

The former school-teacher made headlines in 2014 when he went on hunger strike over the closure of Cappataggle post office near Ballinasloe.

He also played a central role in securing water services for the Ballymacward-Castleblakeney area.

Galway East Fine Gael TD Ciaran Cannon is one of many to pay tribute to Michael John’s dedication to his community.

Michael John Kilgannon is survived by his wife Maureen and his six children Breege, Eirene, Micháel, Padraig, Brian and Catherine.

Deputy Cannon says he has left a unique legacy.