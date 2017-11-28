Trial of Craughwell man who threatened to kill neighbour resumes today

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The trial of a Craughwell man who threatened to kill his neighbour resumes today. (Tues 28/11)

48 year old David Corbett of St Clerans, Craughwell, Co Galway, is facing three charges at the Circuit Criminal Court in Castlebar.

They relate to alleged threats to three people on dates between January 2012 and February 2014, which led them to believe he intended to kill or cause serious harm to his neighbour, Ian Quinn.

According to the Irish Times, Mr Corbett is facing a further charge of harassing Mr Quinn on dates between March 10th, 2012 and July 31st, 2015, but is pleading not guilty.

65 year old Ian Quinn is the founder of Galway based medical devices company, Creganna.

He bought St Clerans, the former home of film director John Huston, in 2012.

A jury of four women and eight men has been sworn in for the trial, which is expected to last up to four weeks.