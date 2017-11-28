15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Keith Finnegan Show

The Keith Finnegan Show

Trial of Craughwell man who threatened to kill neighbour resumes today

By GBFM News
November 28, 2017

Time posted: 9:02 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The trial of a Craughwell man who threatened to kill his neighbour resumes today. (Tues 28/11)

48 year old David Corbett of St Clerans, Craughwell, Co Galway, is facing three charges at the Circuit Criminal Court in Castlebar.

They relate to alleged threats to three people on dates between January 2012 and February 2014, which led them to believe he intended to kill or cause serious harm to his neighbour, Ian Quinn.

According to the Irish Times, Mr Corbett is facing a further charge of harassing Mr Quinn on dates between March 10th, 2012 and July 31st, 2015, but is pleading not guilty.

65 year old Ian Quinn is the founder of Galway based medical devices company, Creganna.

He bought St Clerans, the former home of film director John Huston, in 2012.

A jury of four women and eight men has been sworn in for the trial, which is expected to last up to four weeks.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Galway company acquires major Dublin tech firm
November 28, 2017
Galway company acquires major Dublin tech firm
November 28, 2017
Condition of rental properties major concern for Galway tenants
November 27, 2017
Galway conference to examine economic opportunities in the West of Ireland

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
November 27, 2017
The GAA Launches its 5 Star Center Initiative for Primary Schools
November 27, 2017
Let’s get Talking Galway To Host Special Coffee Morning with Liam McCarthy This Friday
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK