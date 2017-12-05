15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

FYI Galway

FYI Galway

Trial of Craughwell man who threatened to kill neighbour adjourned

By GBFM News
December 5, 2017

Time posted: 5:06 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The trial of a Craughwell man who threatened to kill his neighbour has been adjourned.

48 year old David Corbett of St Clerans, Craughwell, Co Galway, is facing three charges at the Circuit Criminal Court in Castlebar.

They relate to alleged threats to three people on dates between January 2012 and February 2014, which led them to believe he intended to kill or cause serious harm to his neighbour, Ian Quinn.

According to the Irish Times, Mr Corbett is facing a further charge of harassing Mr Quinn on dates between March 10th, 2012 and July 31st, 2015, but is pleading not guilty.

65 year old Ian Quinn is the founder of Galway based medical devices company, Creganna.

A jury of four women and eight men was sworn in for the trial which began in Castlebar last week.

However, the judge today told the court that the trial is likely to take much longer than expected due to ‘various matters arising’, and excused them from duty.

The case has been listed for mention at Galway Circuit Court on Friday.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Overall crime in city is up by 3 per cent
December 5, 2017
Overall crime in city is up by 3 per cent
December 5, 2017
Wind warning issued for Galway
December 5, 2017
Over 4 million euro in Galway tax settlements to Revenue

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
December 5, 2017
2017 Horse Racing Ireland Award Winners Announced
December 5, 2017
U19/U16 Subway All Ireland Schools Cup Semi Final Schedule Released
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK