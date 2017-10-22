It’s Treats no Tricks with Galway City Buinness Association on Molly in the Morning

Molly and Ollie this week on Molly in the Morning are going on a trick or treat trail of Galway City and will be giving away some fantastic prizes along the way. Join Molly and Ollie as they rename some of the city street with a Halloween Trick & Treat theme and you could win some fantastic prizes all this week thanks to the Galway City Businness Association.

We have

A Hamper of hair products from Peter Mark worth €185

A Anthony Ryans voucher for €100

A Waterford Crystal Frame worth €120 from Treasure Chest

A full car valet worth €150 from Crystal Valet

A Michael Kors watch worth €250 from Hartmann Jewellers

We’ll also have a Facebook giveaway as well thanks to Matt O’ Flaherty Chemists – a fabulous Make Up Brush Set worth €120

Get your best Halloween costumes on & come along to the Trick & Treat Trail of Galway City in association with Visit Galway City, The Heart of Galway Business Association and The Eyre Square Shopping Centre.

This is a unique FREE Family experience where your little ones will unearth spooky surprises & gather ghoulish goodies as they soak up the Halloween festivities in the city centre.

You can expect tasty complimentary TREATS like delicious Halloween donuts from Café Express, chilling desserts from Hunky Moos & soulful sweets at lots of city centre shops.

There’ll be some thrilling TRICKS along the Trail that’ll keep the kiddies entertained like; a spooky stilt walker, crazy circus gremlins from the Galway Community Circus, a magical marvel, spellbinding storyteller, devilish drummers from Drumadore … among other TRICKS!

Your experience will kick off on Eyre Square at the entrance to the Eyre Square Centre with Mobile Escape Rooms, where big & small monsters can try out the riddles, escape room & cage competition. From there, your enchanted map will guide you around the spook-filled streets of the city.

FREE Trick or Treat bag, Map, Face Painting, Balloon Modeller, Magician in the Eyre Square Shopping Centre & of lots of TRICKS & TREATS along the city streets.

Sooooo Halloween Fans … come along to Eyre Square … IF YOU DARE!

BANK HOLIDAY Monday 30th October 2-4pm starting at the Eyre Square Shopping Centre

More info on our Facebook Page ‘Visit Galway City’

https://www.facebook.com/visitgalwaycity/