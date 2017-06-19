15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Travellers plan City Hall protest over evictions at Cúl Trá site

By GBFM News
June 19, 2017

Time posted: 1:55 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway Traveller Movement is protesting at City Hall over feared evictions at the Cúl Trá halting site in Salthill.

10 Traveller families received notice to quit the site by earlier this month but remain in their accommodation.

There are up to 16 families living at the Cúl Trá site, which was originally build for six.

The city council say it has serious health and safety concerns.

The GTM group held a protest at the site earlier this month and will lead a further demonstration at 2pm, ahead of the ordinary meeting of Galway City Council at 4 this afternoon.

