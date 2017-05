Galway Bay fm newsroom – The second annual Galway Traveller Pride Awards will take place in the city next week. (Monday 29/5)

The event is hosted by the Galway Traveller Movement and aims to celebrate the ethnicity and talents of the Travelling community.

It’ll feature the presentation of awards in a number of categories including education, youth, sports, enterprise, arts, culture and pride of place.

The awards take place at the Bailey Allen Hall at NUI Galway at 7pm on Monday.