The Keith Finnegan Show

Traveller families protest against eviction from Cúl Trá halting site

By GBFM News
June 6, 2017

Time posted: 10:41 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Traveller families are protesting at a halting site in Salthill today after the City Council served them with notice to quit.

The protest is being led by Galway Traveller Movement which says any attempt to evict families from the Cúl Trá site will be met with resistance.

10 Traveller families have received notice to quit amid serious concerns over health and safety.

The site which was originally designed for six families is described as seriously overcrowded.

The families are holding a demonstration at the Cúl Trá site today in a show of opposition to any eviction attempts.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
