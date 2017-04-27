15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Keith Finnegan Show

Travel writer to deliver public lecture in the city

By GBFM News
April 27, 2017

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A public lecture on travelling in Eastern Europe will take place next week in the city. (Thursday 4/5)

‘Travellers, travellees, and travelling texts’ will be delivered by travel writer, Professor Wendy Bracewell of the School of Slavonic and East European Studies, University College London.

Professor Bracewell says depictions of Eastern Europe say a lot about what the notions of ‘eastern’ and ‘western’ Europe mean.

The public lecture will take place on Thursday next, the 4th of May at 6.30pm at NUI Galway’s Arts Science Building.

The lecture marks the beginning of a conference entitled ‘Journeys’, to be held at the University’s Moore Institute from 4-6 May.

