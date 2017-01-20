15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Transport Minister voices new appreciation for scale of Galway traffic crisis

By GBFM News
January 20, 2017

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Transport Minister Shane Ross says he has a new appreciation for the scale of the traffic crisis currently facing Galway.

It follows a high level meeting held in the city in the past hour to discuss solutions to the city’s chronic traffic problems.

Those in attendance included Minister Ross, Galway deputies Noel Grealish, Sean Canney and Sean Kyne, as well as senior officials from Galway City and County Council.

The traffic chaos in Galway was raised in the Dail this week, where Enda Kenny was told that Galway is slowly transforming into a giant car park – and economic growth is being stifled as a result.

Speaking to Galway Bay FM News in the past few minutes, Minister Ross says he now has a better understanding of the scale of the problem.

