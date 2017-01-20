15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Transport Minister to visit Galway this afternoon to discuss city traffic crisis

By GBFM News
January 20, 2017

Time posted: 1:57 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Transport Minister Shane Ross will visit Galway this afternoon for a high level meeting to discuss solutions to the city’s traffic problems.

The meeting has been organised by Galway West TD Noel Grealish and Galway East TD and OPW Minister Sean Canney.

Minister Ross will meet with senior officials from Galway City and County Council in a bid to discuss what can be done to alleviate traffic chaos around the city.

The issue was raised in the Dáil this week, when Enda Kenny was told that Galway is slowly transforming into one giant car park – and economic growth is being stifled.

Deputy Grealish says the long-planned outer bypass may not be built for up to ten years – and action is needed now.

OPW Minister Sean Canney says other traffic problems in the city will also be discussed with Minister Ross this afternoon.

