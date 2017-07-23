Transport Minister to visit Connemara to inspect N59 first hand

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Transport and Tourism Minister, Shane Ross, is to visit Connemara this coming week to have a first hand look at the state of the N 59 road.

The Minister will meet members of the N 59 Action Group as part of his trip west.

Minister Shane Ross will next week fulfil a commitment he gave to the N. 59 Action Group when they met him in Dáil Éireann last February.

Final details of the Minister’s Connemara visit are being worked out but midweek is the more likely time.

N. 59 Action Group leaders Josie Conneely and Seosamh Ó Cuaig along with Senator Pádraig Ó Céide and others will travel with Minister Ross on a road which is often referred to as the worst road of its status in Ireland.

Údarás na Gaeltachta CEO, Steve Ó Cúláin, is also likely to join the group on the N. 59 where Minister Ross will be briefed on hold-ups and setbacks which have hampered the full upgrade of the road from Oughterard west to CLifden and from there north to the Mayo border.

The Action Group say that a full upgrade of the N. 59 is is the only solution and that surface work is short term for a few years.