Over the Line

Transport Minister urged to fund new application for N59 upgrade

By GBFM News
July 27, 2017

Time posted: 6:04 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Minister for Transport Shane Ross has met with members of the N59 Action group in Connemara to discuss hold ups and delays with the much needed improvement of the road.

The meeting took place after Minister Ross travelled the road this afternoon to view the problems first hand with what’s regularly referred to as the worst road in Ireland.

The meeting was also attended by a number of public representatives including Junior Minister Seán Kyne, Deputies Noel Grealish and Hildegard Naughton, County Cathaoirleach Eileen Mannion, and Councillor Niamh Byrne as well as Udaras na Gaeltachta CEO Stephen O Cualain and CEO of Kylemore Abbey John Madden.

The N59 Action Group is calling for a new planning application to be submitted by the council to An Bord Pleanala for the section between Maam cross and Clifden, as the original one was refused.

Action group chairman Josie Conneely said while nothing concrete was prmised it was still a worthwhile meeting with Minister Ross.

