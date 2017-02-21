15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Transport Minister to travel N59 to view need for improvements

By GBFM News
February 21, 2017

Time posted: 5:13 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Transport Minister Shane Ross is to come to Galway to travel the N59 to see for himself the upgrade which is needed along the route.

It follows a meeting between the N59 Action Group, Minister Ross, officials from Galway County Council and Transport Infrastructure Ireland at Leinster House today

An Bord Pleanala refused permission last year for the long-awaited upgrade of the N59 between Maam Cross and Clifden due to environmental concerns.

The stretch of road, which forms part of the only national road in Connemara, has been described as one of the worst routes in Ireland.

Meanwhile, Transport Infrastructure Ireland has confirmed that it will provide funding this year and next for a series of overlays between Oughterard and Bunakill.

Josie Conneely from the N59 Action Group told our repoter Mairtín Ó Catháin that they feel positive following today’s meeting

