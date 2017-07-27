Transport Minister Shane Ross arrives in Connemara to travel N59

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Transport Minister Shane Ross is in Connemara this afternoon to travel the N59 – regularly branded the worst road in Ireland.

During his trip along the route, he’ll meet with members of the N59 Action Group and other concerned locals.

He’s fulfilling a promise he made to members of the N59 Action Group during a meeting last February at Leinster House to visit the road.

Minister of State, Seán Kyne and Galway West T.D Noel Grealish are also in attendance for today’s visit.