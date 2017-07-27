15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Transport Minister Shane Ross arrives in Connemara to travel N59

By GBFM News
July 27, 2017

Time posted: 2:11 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Transport Minister Shane Ross is in Connemara this afternoon to travel the N59 – regularly branded the worst road in Ireland.

During his trip along the route, he’ll meet with members of the N59 Action Group and other concerned locals.

He’s fulfilling a promise he made to members of the N59 Action Group during a meeting last February at Leinster House to visit the road.

Minister of State, Seán Kyne and Galway West T.D Noel Grealish are also in attendance for today’s visit.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
