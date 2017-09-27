Transport Minister says new M17 motorway will attract business to the region

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Transport Minister Shane Ross says the new M17 motorway between Gort and Tuam will attract business and visitors to the region.

He officially opened the new M17/M18 route at a ceremony in Kiltiernan today.

The 57km motorway will have no tolls, and will intersect with the existing M6 motorway at Rathmorrissey.

The motorway will be opened to traffic on a rolling basis throughout the afternoon, and will be fully open by this evening.

During his speech, the Transport Minister said the new motorway will provide safer faster journeys for motorists and attract more business and visitors to the area.

Cathaoirleach of the county council, Eileen Mannion says connectivity is key to Galway.