Valerie Hughes

Transport Minister remains tight lipped on long awaited Galway rail review

By GBFM News
September 30, 2017

Time posted: 10:20 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Transport Minister Shane Ross is remaining tight lipped on the long awaited rail review which will make recommendations on the future of Galway’s rail network.

Speaking to Galway Bay fm during his visit to the county this week, Minister Ross refused to be drawn on the current status of the report.

A public consultation on the national rail review finished in January – however no details have yet been published.

It’s understood the document is ready – but any decision on its publication will be made by Minister Ross.

During his visit to Galway, the minister says he’s due to get a report from the National Transport Authority on the matter shortly.

However, he refused to comment on how the review might impact Galway’s rail services.

In relation to the future of the hotly debated Athenry to Claremorris rail line – the minister said no recommendations have yet been made.

Meanwhile, the Western Rail Trail campaign group says the opening of the new Gort to Tuam motorway spells the end of the Western Rail Corridor extension north of Athenry.

The County Council this week deferred a vote on a feasibility study on the route pending the publication of the national rail review.

However, the Western Rail Trail campaign – which wants to preserve the rail line by using it as a greenway – says the new motorway means the end of any debate on the rail corridor.

