15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

FYI Galway

FYI Galway

Transport Minister pledges to revisit light rail system for Galway

By GBFM News
November 24, 2017

Time posted: 5:48 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Transport Minister has pledged to re-visit the prospect of a light rail system for Galway if a ‘convincing’ case can be made.

Minister Shane Ross was responding in the Dáil to questions from Galway West TD Catherine Connolly – a long term advocate of such a system.

He offered that previous cost appraisals deemed a light rail system too ambitious in terms of cost and projected uptake of the service.

Deputy Connolly asked the minister to ‘step outside’ his Government script and enter a frank discussion about solving Galway’s chronic traffic issues.

She pointed out that AA Ireland fully supports a light rail system in the city as an important part of the solution to the ’embarrassingly bad’ traffic situation.

She said light rail systems have worked in European cities of a similar size – and ongoing attempts to solve Galway’s crisis are meeting with little success.

Deputy Connolly pleaded with Minister Ross to use his initiative in exploring a light rail system for Galway City.

Speaking in response, Minister Ross agreed to have the issue re-examined if a convincing case could be put forward.

 

 

 

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Oranmore volunteers to resume search for man who entered Corrib
November 24, 2017
Oranmore volunteers to resume search for man who entered Corrib
November 24, 2017
Road closures tomorrow to facilitate Loughrea Christmas Parade
November 24, 2017
Roll out of speed limit signage gets underway in city estates

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
November 24, 2017
Paul Giblin Rowing Award presented to Georgina Deane
November 23, 2017
Báireoirí Na Gaillimhe to honour players of the 50’s and 60’s in Loughrea
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK