Transport Minister pledges to revisit light rail system for Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Transport Minister has pledged to re-visit the prospect of a light rail system for Galway if a ‘convincing’ case can be made.

Minister Shane Ross was responding in the Dáil to questions from Galway West TD Catherine Connolly – a long term advocate of such a system.

He offered that previous cost appraisals deemed a light rail system too ambitious in terms of cost and projected uptake of the service.

Deputy Connolly asked the minister to ‘step outside’ his Government script and enter a frank discussion about solving Galway’s chronic traffic issues.

She pointed out that AA Ireland fully supports a light rail system in the city as an important part of the solution to the ’embarrassingly bad’ traffic situation.

She said light rail systems have worked in European cities of a similar size – and ongoing attempts to solve Galway’s crisis are meeting with little success.

Deputy Connolly pleaded with Minister Ross to use his initiative in exploring a light rail system for Galway City.

Speaking in response, Minister Ross agreed to have the issue re-examined if a convincing case could be put forward.