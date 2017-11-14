15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Transport Minister branded complacent over Galway road projects

By GBFM News
November 14, 2017

Time posted: 12:18 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Transport Minister Shane Ross is being accused of washing his hands of the long awaited N59 road project.

Galway West TD Éamon Ó Cuív claims that the Minister had given the impression that he will move the project along when meeting the N59 Action group earlier in the year.

Minister Ross has now claimed that the planning, design and implementation of individual road projects is a matter for Transport Infrastructure Ireland.

Deputy Ó Cuív says that completing work on the N59 would boost connectivity along the west coast and the Wild Atlantic Way.

He says many residents of rural areas are still a good distance from a decent national route.

