Transport Infrastructure Ireland urged to upgrade N84

By GBFM News
February 20, 2017

Time posted: 10:11 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Athenry/Oranmore councillors have unaminously passed a motion calling on Transport Infrastructure Ireland to urgently upgrade the N84 Headford Road.

According to Councillor James Charity, more than 13,000 vehicles use the route every day.

The TII is being urged to widen the road and provide a hard shoulder between the city and Luimnagh to improve safety facilities and provide easier access for emergency vehicles.

Councillor Charity says a hard shoulder would help to prevent major traffic problems on the N84.

