Transport Infrastructure Ireland accused of ‘cuts by stealth’ ahead of Galway road re-classifications

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Transport Infrastructure Ireland is being accused of implementing ‘cuts by stealth’ ahead of a series of road re-classifications across the county.

The matter has already resulted in controversy after it was revealed that TII planned on reducing sections of the N59 from 100km/h to 80km/h.

TII has suggested reducing the speed limit on certain sections of the N59, N67, N63 and N84 where road conditions are poor.

The council executive argues that proposed changes will have no impact on the body’s investment in Galway’s road network.

However, Ballinasloe area Councillor Michael Connolly said TII is trying to implement ‘cuts by stealth,’ and is reducing speed limits on bad stretches rather than investing in improvement works.

He says Galway is getting the crumbs from the table – and the inaction will have huge implications for the county and the future of its roads.