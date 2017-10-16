Transport disruptions today due to ex-Hurricane Ophelia

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Transport services across the country have been disrupted due to the arrival of Hurricane Ophelia and road users are advised to take extra precautions.

Gardai have renewed their appeal to all motorists and members of the public to not make any non-essential journeys today.

They say there should be no cycling – and drivers of high sided vehicles and motorcyclists should also be aware of the extreme danger posed by gale force winds.

Bus Eireann reacted early to the incoming Hurricane Ophelia over the weekend by implementing their status red policy meaning all school bus services were cancelled today.

Now all national services are cancelled until 2pm when the situation will be reviewed.

Updates will be available on their website and social media throughout the day.

Irish Rail has announced disruptions to a number of services.

There are speed restrictions for morning services in place on the Charleville to Tralee/Cork line; Kilkenny to Waterford; and Gorey to Rosslare so expect delays to Intercity services.

A signal fault between Galway and Athenry, unrelated to the weather, is causing delays of about 45mins to services in and out of Galway.

While the Limerick Junction to Waterford, Nenagh branch has been suspended.

Dublin, Cork and Shannon airports are currently open but anyone expecting to travel today is asked to check with their airline in advance as cancellations are likely.

And all Irish Ferries and Stena Line sailings have been cancelled today.